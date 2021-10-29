Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been going back and forth for months now. After his win against Ben Askren in April, Jake was contemplating a fight against Fury although it was clear that Jake needed a bit more experience before he could ever make that happen. As a result, Jake opted to fight Tyron Woodley instead, and the fight took place on August 29th. Paul won that fight just a couple of hours after Fury won a fight of his own on the undercard.

Since that event, these two have been progressing towards a fight deal, and even Tyson Fury has been getting involved. Fans have been anticipating an announcement, and today, they finally got it.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter today, Paul revealed that he and Fury will be getting into the ring on December 18th in Tampa Bay, Florida. "Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th!" Paul wrote.

This is great news for fans of both fighters as we will finally get to see the matchup that has been teased for months. Not to mention, Paul will finally get to fight a trained boxer, which should make for an interesting spectacle.

