Jake Paul has been beefing quite a bit with Dana White as of late. The boxer wants to enter the UFC, and he also wants to help give fighters better access to healthcare, as well as increased wages. In many ways, Paul is looking to be the Bernie Sanders of the UFC, which is a sentence I thought I would never have to write.

In fact, Jake is so serious about the UFC, that he is now investing in it. Paul took to Twitter to announce that he and his business partner Geoffrey Woo have become stakeholders in the UFC and that they plan to make some big changes.

"I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters," Paul said. "We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this 'endeavor.'"

Woo offered his own statement on the matter, revealing that he and Jake are looking to change the UFC from within. While Dana won't appreciate this attempt, it's clear that Woo and Paul have been thinking long and hard about this.

"We believe the best way to accelerate this inevitable revolution is to lead it from within the UFC as co-owners & impact investors. We will use our investment stake to rally fans, athletes, fellow shareholders, and management to do the right thing," Woo wrote.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, as Jake is facing an uphill battle. He is only a minority stakeholder, which means it is going to take a lot of convincing for his position to be heard.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates regarding this story.