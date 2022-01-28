Jake Paul Returns To Music With "Dana White Diss Track"

Jake Paul and Dana White have been going at each other's necks for months at this point. White believes Paul is a joke when it comes to the boxing world, all while Paul has exposed White for his shady business practices and the way he refuses to pay his fighters a living salary, nor give them healthcare. In fact, Paul is now trying to become a UFC fighter, although White isn't having any of this right now.

With that being said, Jake has decided to get back into the music world as today, he dropped the "Dana White Diss Track" which features some scathing bars for the UFC boss. There are some spoken-word parts throughout the song as well, and overall, Jake does his best to get as many disses off as humanly possible.

You can check out the brand new effort, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dana, pay your fighters more

Give them healthcare, you scumbag

I haven’t met a single person who says anything good about you

I passed my drug test and you went silent

I’m keeping my foot on your neck until you tap, bitch

Stop raising your pay-per-view prices on the fans and not paying fighters more

Greedy, old, lonely, bald, bitch.