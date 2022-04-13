Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring in August, and for now, it remains to be seen whether or not he will fight against a real boxer with an extensive record. Over these past couple of years, Paul has mostly fought retired MMA stars and retired NBA players, which isn't exactly the most difficult thing to do. Regardless, Paul hopes to someday win a real title, and in an interview with TMZ, Oscar De La Hoya claimed that Paul could easily do it.

These comments rubbed some fans the wrong way as they felt there was no conceivable scenario in which Paul would ever win a title. Jake, on the other hand, feels much differently. While speaking to TMZ, Paul acknowledged De La Hoya's comments and said that he is beyond grateful that legends are noticing the work he has been putting in.

Rich Graessle/Getty Images

"To hear that from [De La Hoya] means a lot, but he's right and I've been saying it all along. I sound so cocky, 'he's right!', but it's true man. I beat world champions in the gym and sparring," Paul said "Two years as a professional and I'm already doing that, it's clearly a natural talent that I have, a natural power that I have and I work my ass off. People don't really see that. [...] They think I just go in there but I'm day in, day out twice a day, three times a day in the gym working on getting better in the sport. It is awesome to hear that and I'm gonna prove that I can beat world champions on the big stage." Paul is going to have to prove himself in his next fight if he ever wants to get a real belt. That would mean fighting someone with real boxing experience, although for now, it remains to be seen who he's got on his card for August.

