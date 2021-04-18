Jake Paul has been a polarizing figure in the world of boxing as many fans believe he shouldn't be getting the time of day when it comes to massive coverage. Despite all of this, Paul has won every single one of his fights and on Saturday night, he defeated the likes of Ben Askren with a first-round knockout that left many fans shocked. While Askren tried to get up, the referee deemed him unfit to continue which allowed Jake to walk away with the win.

Due to the quickness with which the referee ended the fight, many began to claim that the entire thing was rigged in Paul's favor. Of course, Paul has a small stake in Triller, and since the fight was broadcast through Triller, there were some conspiracy theories floating around.

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

Jake Paul ended up seeing all of the allegations on social media, and this afternoon, he decided to respond. Taking to Twitter, Paul wrote, "Everyone saying the fight was rigged is tweeting off their moms WiFi." While this doesn't exactly prove anything one way or another, it's an indication that Paul has seen what you're all saying, and he doesn't appreciate the slander.

From an objective standpoint, it was apparent from the beginning that Paul was the better technical boxer, and had the fight gone on longer, Paul probably would have finished the job. As true as this may be, the internet is always going to go for the more entertaining option.