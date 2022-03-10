Jake Paul is currently one of the biggest names in boxing, and if that offends you, well, fair play. The YouTube star is now 5-0 in his boxing career and while his next opponent is still currently unknown, it remains true that Paul is a huge draw right now, and there are plenty of people out there who want to be his first loss.

Unfortunately for Jake, he experienced a pretty big loss in his personal life this week as it was reported by Page Six that he has officially split up with his longtime girlfriend, model Julia Rose. The two had been seen everywhere together, but now, they are no longer an item.





According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Jake is "devasted." The source also said: "He would like to get back together with her and maybe they will, but they both need to slow down their lives."

As for Rose, she seems to be living her best life as she recently posted a photo of herself soaking up some sun in Tulum. Meanwhile, Jake is out and about flexing his cars as a way to cope with the breakup.





Hopefully for Jake, he can turn this heartbreak into some magic in the boxing ring.

