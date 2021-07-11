Jake Paul has been trying to get under the skin of Conor McGregor for a while now. With his boxing career taking off, Paul is eyeing a fight against McGregor and a few months ago, he offered the UFC star $50 million to make the fight happen. This past week, McGregor noted that he wouldn't rule out a fight against Paul although for now, he is more focused on his MMA career and making sure that he gets himself a title.

Unfortunately for McGregor, a title doesn't seem to be in reach for him anytime soon as he snapped his ankle in half during last night's fight against Dustin Poirier. It was McGregor's third loss in just four fights and at this point, it would appear as though McGregor's era of dominance has officially come to an end.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

No one was happier about this loss than Paul, who immediately took to Twitter with some insults for the Irishman. Paul called Conor "Sleepy McGregor" saying "My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars." He even offered his brand new Sleepy McGregor chain to Dustin Poirier and he's even going to throw in some Nyquil for good measure.

At this point, Paul just wants to get in as many shots as possible while McGregor is down. Whether or not this is a solid strategy for the future, remains to be seen.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images