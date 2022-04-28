Over the last year or so, Jake Paul has been positioning himself within the world of women's boxing. As it stands, Paul is helping to manage none other than Amanda Serrano who is one of the best women's boxers in the entire world. She continues to make big waves with her fights, and on Saturday, she will fight Katie Taylor for the title.

What is so special about this fight is the fact that Taylor and Serrano will be the first main event on a boxing card in Madison Square Garden history. This is a huge moment for the world of women's boxing, and Paul finds himself in the middle of it as he looks to see Serrano claim that crown.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Today, there was a press conference for the fight where Paul got to sit next to promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn is representing Taylor, and during the press conference, he decided to offer up a bet to Paul. Hearn joked that Paul could only bet upwards of $10K, however, the two men ended up agreeing to a $1 million wager. It is a pretty massive amount to spend if you're Paul, however, as we all know, he has never done things in a particularly orthodox way.

It is going to be a very interesting fight on Saturday, and we're sure Paul will be clutching his money throughout the entire fight. Luckily for Paul, he has a good track record when it comes to winning bets.