Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face last night during The Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was a shocking moment in television history and it will certainly always be remembered for just how truly brash it was.

In the aftermath of the moment, many have taken to Twitter with their hot takes on what happened. Many have expressed outrage over the entire incident, with many claiming that Smith should be brought up on assault charges. Of course, Chris Rock declined to press charges, which makes sense given the fact that he didn't seem too bothered by the slap.

In typical Jake Paul fashion, he decided to get in on the action, wondering if the two would be interested in doing a boxing match against each other in August. Paul is set to fight against an unknown opponent, and Paul is looking for undercard fighters. As he explains, he is willing to spend $30 million on the match, and both Smith and Rock would receive $15 million. In fact, he is already looking to speak to Smith's boxing representative, if he even has one.

It's highly unlikely either of these two would ever agree to this, but you really never know. If they do, it would certainly be an event for the ages.