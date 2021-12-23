After defeating Tyron Woodley over the weekend, Jake Paul is looking towards his next fight. For the most part, Paul has been calling out a plethora of UFC stars including Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Kamaru Usman, and many more. Fans are hoping to see Paul fight someone with a bit more experience when it comes to boxing, and the big name on that list is Tommy Fury, who Jake was originally supposed to go up against.

Fury has stated that he wants to fight against Paul next March, however, it doesn't seem like Jake is interested anymore. In an interview with USA Today, Paul was very blunt about Fury, noting that he isn't a big enough name. Paul believes he has been the biggest draw on every single card, and at this point, he wants someone of equal stardom to headline with him.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"Most likely not Tommy," Paul said. "I kind of want someone with a bigger name. We’ll see how all the stars align, but I’m tired of carrying all these Pay-per-view buys by myself." Jake did note that he wants to take some time off right now as boxing has been pretty hard on his mental health. However, he will likely get in a couple of fights next year, which is certainly something to look forward to. Let us know who you think Jake should fight next, in the comments below.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

