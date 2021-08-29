Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to face off against each other tonight in a boxing match that will determine whether or not Paul truly has what it takes to make a career out of boxing. The YouTube star has defeated Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, however, he has yet to go up against a fighter who is in shape, and Woodley certainly fits that bill.

The match is going to be taking place in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, and there are a lot of people out there who think Paul is going to win. Even Mike Tyson is taking the YouTube star, however, there are just as many people out there who want to see Woodley win via knockout.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Leading up to the fight, Paul and Woodley got to sit across from one another during an interview with Ariel Helwani. Perhaps the most popular clip to come from this sit-down was a moment in which Paul began to clown Woodley for his rap career. That's when Woodley called Paul a culture vulture for wearing chains and dressing like someone who is not from that specific culture. As Woodley explains, Paul didn't grow up around people who dressed like that, and it's clear he is doing it to put on a facade. Woodley also noted how he is truly from that culture and that everything he does is authentic.

This led to an awkward moment in the interview as Paul was left speechless, all while his mouth was open. He was seemingly shocked by the fact that Woodley was challenging him, and it got a laugh out of those who were watching on social media.

With the fight going down tonight, it's clear these two will be going into the ring with some bad blood. Let us know who you have taking the belt, in the comments below.