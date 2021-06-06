Jake Paul is the ultimate agitator. He is constantly trying to get under people's skin and whether you like him or not, he is going to be a mainstay in the boxing world for a long time. The former Disney star is taking the fight game seriously and after beating Ben Askren, he will soon be going up against Tyron Woodley, who will certainly be his toughest test yet. After Woodley, many believe Floyd Mayweather is in the cards, especially since Floyd's fight against Logan is supposed to bring him $100 million.

Prior to the Logan Vs Floyd match, Jake caused some controversy after he stole Mayweather's hat off his head. In the aftermath of this, Jake was supposedly banned from the fight, and now, Paul is looking to cause more trouble. In fact, last night, Jake tried to sneak his way into a party that Mayweather was hosting. Eventually, Paul was kicked out of the event, and the footage of it can be found in the clip below.

Logan has stated that Jake will, in fact, be attending the fight on Sunday night, as it simply wouldn't make sense for him not to be there. Jake is known for stirring things up and it's safe to assume he's going to pull something come fight night.

Stay tuned for more coverage on the fight as we will be sure to bring that to you.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images