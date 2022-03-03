Vladimir Putin is currently waging a war in Ukraine right now as Russian forces continue to approach big cities. It is a war that many didn't think would be possible, however, Putin has continued on with his approach, and now, the entire world is negotiating a way to figure this all out.

While some are taking this threat very seriously, there are others who are taking the opportunity to make a joke about what's happening. One such person is none other than YouTuber turned boxer, and professional troll, Jake Paul. Of course, Paul is always looking for new ways to get his name out there, and with the war raging on, he's found good use of his time.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In the tweet below, Paul posted a joke poster of a fight between him and Putin that would be hosted by comedian Tim Dillon. If you have half of a brain, you know that this isn't actually going to happen. However, it would be pretty damn entertaining if it did. After all, people do not like Putin, and having him fight Jake Paul would truly be a sight to behold.

If Paul really wanted to help Ukrainians, however, he could probably donate to some type of fund that is giving aid to the refugees of war. A fight against Putin would probably just make things worse.