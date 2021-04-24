He raked in big bucks to fight Ben Askren and although Jake Paul is still celebrating his win, he has directed his ire toward Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live comedian was hired by Triller Fight Club PPV to host Paul and Askren's bout, but Davidson used the opportunity to poke fun at the budding boxer.

Portions of his commentary were censored, but people have speculated about what Davidson said. While on his Impaulsive podcast, Paul's father said he wanted to fight Davidson while the boxer revealed that he was the one who suggested that Davidson host.

Apparently, the comedian wants to return for future events, but Paul said, "F*ck that guy." Paul added, "He won't do sh*t. He won't ever be a part of one of those ever again... And I hate—this is the problem with like, drama and sh*t. 'Cause it just brings everyone more clout. It brings him more clout. But it's like, just f*ck that guy."

It was suggested that Davidson, like several others, weren't big fans of the event, including Saweetie's performance. Paul's response to that complaint was if they didn't want to see it, they wouldn't have tuned in. Check out the clip from Impaulsive below.

