A couple of weeks after getting in the ring with Floyd "Money" Mayweather, Jake Paul still has a lot to fight for. He's aware that he needs to put on some extra weight before even being considered for a potential matchup with Alvarez, and his training regimen has grown intense because of it. The YouTuber claims to be taking the sport seriously, and wants to be "the most disruptive boxer in the history of the sport."

According to TMZ, Paul's camp has also been in contact with Julio Ceaser Chavez Jr. and Roy Jones Jr, with hopes of getting the two to fight on his undercard, and ultimately, potentially fighting the winner in a future matchup. After defeating Nate Robinson and Ben Askren in a set of viral brawls, Paul has gone 3-0 in his tenure as a combat athlete.

As far as the other end is concerned, Canelo Alvarez forced Billy Joe Saunders into surgery following a brutal brawl that took place in the middle of May. So, to reiterate, Paul will surely need to get his weight up.

Paul's scheduled to fight Tyron Woodley, former UFC champion, on August 28. Let us know if you'll be tuning in to see what more he's capable of.

