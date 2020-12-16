He's been riding high following his bout with Nate Robinson, but Jake Paul is now at the center of a lawsuit. Late last month, the punch heard 'round the world was delivered by Paul after he took out Robinson in Round 2, and according to reports, the fight allegedly continued at Paul's afterparty.

According to TMZ, the YouTube star-turned-professional boxer is on the receiving end of a lawsuit by a man named Gabriel Dos Santos. The outlet has reportedly obtained a copy of the lawsuit where Dos Santos accuses Jake Paul's entourage of severely beating him while attempting to kick people out of a party.

Photos of Dos Santos's injuries have been shared, and whatever he endured resulted in visual bruising and swelling, especially about his face. Dos Santos claims he was punched and kicked all over his body and after being treated at a hospital, he learned that he'd "suffered a fractured cheek, dislocated shoulder, cuts to his face and bruises to his forehead and eyes."

Although the boxer hasn't been named as one of the persons who delivered the blows, Dos Santos included him in the lawsuit because Paul was allegedly in charge of hiring and supervising his staff. It's unclear what damages Dos Santos is seeking.

