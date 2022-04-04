Jake Paul is one of the most hated boxers in the world right now, however, he is certainly the most popular. These days, everyone wants to watch his fights because he is extremely entertaining, and he knows how to promote himself extremely well. Having said that, Paul is supposed to fight again in August, although we still do not know who his opponent will be. In the end, it is likely to be someone pretty unique, especially since Paul isn't ready for the top-tier boxers just yet.

Recently, however, Paul had his most interesting opponent yet, as he was challenged to a fight while sitting courtside at a Houston Rockets game. As you can see in the Instagram post below, Paul was challenged by the Rockets' mascot Clutch, and in the end, Paul knocked him out in front of the entire arena.





It was a pretty hilarious moment, and as you can see below, one fan even caught it from the nosebleeds. The entire arena erupted when it happened, and while not everyone loves Jake, you can't help but laugh when a mascot gets taken to the ground in such a dramatic fashion.

Hopefully, the person behind Clutch is doing just fine. After all, just because you have padding, doesn't mean the punches don't hurt.