Tommy Fury has backed out of his fight against Jake Paul which was supposed to go down on December 18th. To make up for this, Paul will be fighting Tyron Woodley, which is a rematch from August. Jake ended up winning that much by decision, and this time around, he is looking to get a full knockout on Woodley.

As for Fury, Jake is not impressed with the British fighter. Jake really thought he would be able to have a good fight against the undefeated boxer, however, Jake feels like Tommy never took this seriously. In fact, during a press conference today, Jake went off on Tommy and noted that he never seemed to be interested in actually participating in the match.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Jake says that Tommy did a horrible job when it came to promoting the fight and that the Fury brother didn't even want to participate in press conferences. Jake believes Fury is simply an unserious fighter and that if the opportunity were to present itself, he would avoid working with the Fury's, ever again.

It remains to be seen if these two will ever step in the ring with one another, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on that front. In the meantime, let us know if you think Paul will defeat Woodley again, in the comments below.

