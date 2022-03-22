Earlier today, it was reported that Jorge Masvidal ambushed and attacked Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami. These two still have beef despite their recent fight on March 5th, and with Masvidal losing the fight, it is pretty clear that he is still very much upset with how things ultimately went down.

With that being said, many are upset with Masvidal right now, as they believe his actions aren't very honorable. Jake Paul certainly feels that way as well, as he took to Twitter with some criticism for the fighter. In pure Paul fashion, he also decided to take a swipe at the UFC by noting that the increase in fighter pay has been significantly less than the increase in UFC profits.

"2 facts of the day: #1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?" Jake wrote. "#2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200%. 10x fighter pay!!!"

Paul is now a heavy investor in the UFC, and at this point, he is trying to change things for the better. Whether or not he's actually able to make those changes, remains to be seen.