Jake Paul is not impressed these days given the fact that he had two fights fall by the wayside in the span of just one month. Durant is desperate to get back in the ring, and according to a recent tweet, it looks like he will be able to do so in October. Paul is still a bit salty, however, as he gave KSI the chance to fight him. KSI has a card going down this Saturday, and instead of fighting Paul, he will be going up against two fighters.

The way it works is simple. KSI fights rapper Swarmz for three rounds. After this, he gets a three-hour break before fighting professional boxer Luis Pineda who has an abysmal record of 5-2. Paul is not a fan of this format, and he let his feelings be known today.

"This can’t be real? Each “fight” is 3 rounds? And he gets a 3hr break in between! Hahahahaha. It’s way easier than one 6 round fight. KSI & Minions Boxing doing the fans dirty with this fake shit. Mislead after mislead," Paul wrote.

KSI replied to Paul by pointing out that he is just upset because, unlike KSI, he has not been able to fight this year. Paul didn't seem to care about this slight, noting "You are fighting a nice young man from Mexico in a 3 round exhibition. Be real. No such thing as a 3 round pro fight."

Paul then went onto tell KSI that he is not a real fighter. "Same as you will after this weekend. What you doing isn’t fighting. It’s an exhibition against a nice young man and your mate you make music with," Paul said. This was then followed up with one final declaration in which Paul said "KSI will never fight me. That is obvious and I’m ok with it. He is trying to hype his exhibition fights."

Paul's next opponent has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates.