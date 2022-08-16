Jake Paul is making a name for himself in boxing right now as he has gone undefeated in his first five fights. Paul was supposed to have another fight just a couple of weekends ago, however, it all fell apart after Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn't make weight. It led to a whole debacle on social media, and at this point, no one really knows what Paul will do next as far as boxing is concerned.

Having said that, Paul is still trying to stay active. It can be difficult to find a hobby when you're in between training regimens, but it seems like Paul has found a new outlet in basketball. Like most amateur basketball players, Paul struggles with three-point shooting, although he may have just found a new trainer.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

As you can see in the TikTok down below, Paul hit up the Miami Heat training facility where he got to work with none other than Tyler Herro. In the clip, Paul's shot was pretty atrocious and he missed the mark by a wide margin. Despite this, Paul persevered and he got some solid pointers from Herro, who certainly knows how to make a shot or two.

While Paul won't be making it to the NBA anytime soon, we're sure he appreciates the advice from an actual NBA star. For now, however, he should probably stick to boxing.