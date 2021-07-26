Jake Paul is easily one of the most controversial people in the boxing world and for good reason. Paul came into boxing as a YouTuber and at first, he was fighting against other content creators. Back in November of 2020, his boxing career hit a new stride after he knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in just two rounds. The win put him on the map and he was able to follow up his success with a win against Ben Askren.

Now, Paul is set to fight against the likes of Tyron Woodley and it's clear he is about to face his toughest challenge yet. It remains to be seen whether or not he is up for it, however, Paul has proven time and time again that he is a better boxer than some may imagine him to be.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

In a recent interview for Maxim, Paul took some shots at the likes of Canelo Alvarez, who has stated his distaste for Paul in the past. It is of Jake's belief that he could win a fight against Canelo and that at the end of the day, it would all come down to his size.

"I'm very confident," Paul explained. "He's a killer at 168 pounds, but people forget that I naturally walk around at about 205, so there's a big weight difference. There's a big height advantage."

Canelo would certainly have something to say about this, although as always, Paul says things to get a rise out of people, and that's exactly what he is attempting here. Whether or not you want to get mad about it, is entirely up to you.

