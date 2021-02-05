Jake Paul is gearing up for a huge fight in April as he is going to take on Ben Askren in an eight-round battle. After knocking out Nate Robinson, many are interested in how Paul will follow up that performance, and now that he's up against an actual fighter, many believe this will be a true test of Jake's abilities.

Interestingly enough, Paul was recently challenged by the likes of Floyd Mayweather who is supposed to fight Jake's brother Logan. This led to a back and forth in which Jake had some disrespectful words for the legend. Recently, Paul talked to TMZ about Floyd and he made sure to keep up the disrespectful tone, as you can see below.

"I'm 2 and 0 with 2 KO's with pro fights," Paul said "If Floyd wants to do these exhibitions, ya know ... cool! But, I'm a real fighter. He has to take me seriously and I think the reason he wants to do these exhibitions is because he's afraid to risk his legacy of his 50 and 0 record in case he were to lose. But, I'm not doing the exhibition s**t. It doesn't interest me. Those are like fake patty-cake fights."

Jake then went on to question Floyd's sanity and whether or not he is truly all there in the head. Clearly, Paul is looking to hype up a potential fight, and he's doing a fine job at it.

"This guy is out of his mind! He just calls me out, out of nowhere -- same with 50 Cent! I mean, he hasn't even fought my brother yet. It just seems like he's losing his marbles ... like what the f*** is this guy doing," Paul said. "It just seems like this guy is money hungry. It seems like he hasn't paid his taxes or some s**t and he just wants to fight everyone."

It remains to be seen what will come of this newly-found rivalry, although if you're a boxing fan, you can't help but ponder the idea of Floyd battling both Paul brothers.

