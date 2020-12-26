Jake Paul is the man of the hour in the fighting world right now, especially after his knockout win over former NBA player Nate Robinson. There are a lot of fighters out there who want to teach Paul a lesson, and so far, there are a few UFC personalities who want a crack at him. For instance, Dana White has been trying to get Amanda Nunes to fight Jake, which would certainly be interesting. Meanwhile, Dillon Danis has been begging to fight Paul as the two continue to feud on social media.

Recently, TMZ caught up with Paul where they asked him about the possibility of fighting against Nunes. Unsurprisingly, Paul immediately shot the idea down saying that he doesn't feel like she's a big enough name and that he has been angling to fight Danis for a while. In fact, Paul offered up some information that makes the potential fight that much more intriguing.

"I wanna knock out Dillon because we've been talkin' s**t back and forth for 2 years, I've hooked up with his girlfriend, he's all butt-hurt about it, there's history there," Paul explained.

At this point, it remains to be seen if the Paul Vs. Danis fight will ever happen although as it stands, it looks like both men are very interested and there is enough bad blood here to keep it interesting.

