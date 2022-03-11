Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in the fighting world, even if he doesn't really deserve to be right now. He hasn't won a fight in about two years, and it doesn't seem like there is much hope of him making a full-blown comeback, even if he talks a pretty big game about himself.

Just the other day, McGregor decided to take to Twitter with a video of himself practicing his boxing moves. The last time he was in a boxing ring, he lost to Floyd Mayweather, however, he seems to be enjoying the discipline.

One person who doesn't find these boxing moves to be particularly good is none other than Jake Paul, who has been trying to bait McGregor into a boxing match. While taking to his Instagram story today, Paul wrote "this is embarrassing. Your chin wide open with no head movement for the PRBLM CHILD right hand of god." Needless to say, if these two were to fight, Paul would know exactly what to do in order to secure a win.

Image via Instagram

At this point, there is no guarantee that McGregor will be back in the ring, however, this latest Twitter video has fans guessing. Whether or not he will go up against Paul, remains to be seen.