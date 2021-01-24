Conor McGregor suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier last night and it was one that a lot of casual fans simply didn't see coming. For others, the writing was on the wall here as McGregor didn't seem to be training as hard, and in his last few fights, he just hasn't looked as hungry. Regardless, McGregor has no excuses here as he talked a big game, and eventually came tumbling back down to earth in an extraordinary fashion.

One person who found a lot of humor in the loss was none other than Jake Paul who offered McGregor $50 million to participate in a boxing match. Following the loss, Paul took to social media and completely clowned on McGregor, noting that the price has completely gone down to $10K. Paul then posted a YouTube video where scrutinized McGregor some more.

"Conor McGregor got paid $5 million to fight a bum and he got knocked out by the bum," Paul said while laughing. "You should have taken the Jake Paul fight for $50 million but now I got $10K for you."

Of course, Paul is in the midst of trying to sell yet another fight as he is meant to get back in the ring on April 17th. It remains to be seen who he will be fighting against although at this point, it's clearly not going to be Conor.