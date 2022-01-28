Jake Paul has a real hatred for Dana White, and at this point, it seems like the feeling is very much mutual. Over the last month or so, White has been urging Paul to get drug tested, all while Paul has been forcing White's hand to start paying UFC fighters a lot more money. Unfortunately, this has not gone so well, as White won't even pick up the phone. Now, Paul has resorted to buying stock in the UFC, so he can become an official stakeholder.

In addition to all of this, Paul has now released a diss track about White that is quite scathing. There are various impersonations of real UFC fighters, and overall, the thing is pretty ridiculous. Regardless, Paul is trying to stir the pot, especially with the proceeds of the video going to fighters who make the $12K minimum fight salary.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

“Dana, pay your fighters more,” Jake says. “Give them healthcare, you scumbag. I haven’t met a single person who says anything good about you. I passed my drug test and you went silent. I’m keeping my foot on your neck until you tap, bitch. Stop raising your pay-per-view prices on the fans and not paying fighters more. Greedy, old, lonely, bald, bitch.”

