Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to fight on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It seemed like Fury was going to accept the fight, and fans were excited to see it go down, especially since Fury had to back out just last year. Unfortunately, things began to devolve just last week as Fury was denied entry into the United States due to his family's connections to a wanted Irish criminal.

Since that time, Paul has repeatedly told Tommy how he can resolve his issues. As it turns out, Fury has refused to do so and he has essentially ghosted Paul and his team. Today, Jake took to Twitter to announce that he has officially had enough. Essentially, Fury has been told the fight is off, and Paul is now looking for an opponent.

"Fury’s received a termination notice," Paul said. "MVP did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding. 2nd time in a row he has pulled out. 2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG."

Following this news, Paul showed some love to Nate Robinson, who was infamously knocked out by Paul in a fight from 2020. "Shout out to Nate Robinson. The NBA player had more courage than most of these fighters," Jake wrote.

A new challenger for Paul should be announced soon, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the boxing world.