Jake Paul has been known to be extraordinarily petty in the media, and he doesn't care who he offends in the process. This was certainly true just last week as Paul inserted himself in the situation between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid. The former One Direction star pled no contest over a case in which he was accused of pushing Yolanda Hadid into a dresser. Since that time, he and Gigi Hadid have decided to take a break, and the singer is currently going through anger management courses.

Paul once got into it with Zayn at a boxing match, and since then, he has held a grudge. It's what ultimately led to him sending shots at Zayn just last week, much to the chagrin of Zayn and Gigi's biggest fans. Now, however, Paul is continuing his assault on the star with even more public comments.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Yesterday, Paul was in Las Vegas to promote his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury, and when approached by TMZ, he decided to unleash some demeaning comments about Zayn. "He's a f***ing lunatic. The guy's a complete asshole," Paul said. He then went on to say that Malik is facing some negative consequences and that he deserves every single one of them. Needless to say, Paul is being quite harsh about the situation.

This is the typical Paul way, and it is certainly a way to sell tickets for a fight that many believe could lead to his first-ever loss. Let us know who you think will win, in the comments below.

