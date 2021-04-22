Jake Paul has become a controversial figure in the boxing world and with his win against Ben Askren in the rearview mirror, many are questioning who he will try to fight next. Numerous names have been thrown around and at this point, it's almost overwhelming when you consider all of the possibilities. Even if you aren't a fan of Jake, you can't help but admit he's a huge draw and is someone that will move the needle in terms of Pay Per View subscriptions.

Following the fight last weekend, retired MMA fighter Daniel Cormier was giving Paul some flack as he stated that he would like to see Jake fight someone real like Tyron Woodley. It remains to be seen if this will happen, however, Paul feels a bit disrespected by Cormier and while speaking to his brother Logan, Jake stated that he would take Cormier down.

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

"Daniel Cormier, I'll beat the f**k out of your fat ass too -- just like Stipe did," Jake said. "I swear to god, I'll beat the f**k out of Daniel Cormier." Needless to say, Paul is ready to fight anyone and everyone although for now, he will probably have to stick with other fighters like Woodley, or perhaps Dillon Danis, who he already has an ongoing feud with.

Let us know who you think Paul should fight next, in the comments section below.