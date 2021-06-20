Jake Paul is one of the biggest instigators in the world when it comes to social media and sometimes, it feels like he doesn't take any days off. The infamous Youtuber turned boxer has been having a successful foray into the combat sports world and for now, he seems to be one of the biggest draws in the world as many fans are curious about just how good he is. After beating Ben Askren, he will now face Tyron Woodley and if he wins, it will be huge for his future in the sport.

Today, Paul decided to celebrate Father's Day with a derogatory post aimed at some of the people he has beefed with in the past. As you can see in the tweet below, Paul posted some compromising photos of Woodley, Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Askren, and Kamaru Usman, with the caption "as a father myself, today means a lot to me. even though they’ve all lost a lot… my sons all have made me so proud."

This is the type of trolling one would come to expect from Paul and it seems clear that he won't be stopping anytime soon. With his fight against Woodley going down in AugustTyr, it will be interesting to see if Paul can back up his words and knock off his most difficult opponent to date.

Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the boxing world.

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller