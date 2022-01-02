Jake Paul celebrated New Year's by sharing a picture of himself partying with Drake on Instagram. The two posed in front of a scenic view in St. Barths.

This isn't the first time Paul has interacted with the Toronto rapper. Back in April, Paul said that Drake DM'd him a congratulatory text after his fight with Ben Askren.

"Drake DMed me last night," the undefeated fighter revealed on his brother Logan's Impaulsive podcast. "[It was] one of the best moments of my life. He says, 'You're a demon crow, wow. How much you make for a one-minute set tonight?'"



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Paul also kicked off 2022 by beefing with UFC President Dana White. Saturday, Paul offered to join the UFC and retire from boxing on the deal that White improve the conditions for all of his fighters with increased pay and lifelong healthcare coverage.

"To all UFC fighters – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and peers," Paul wrote in a statement. "You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term healthcare and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy, I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank."

Check out Paul's New Year's picture with Drake below.



