Jake Paul and Ben Askren will be fighting against each other on Saturday through Triller and fans are torn as to who they believe is going to win. Of course, Askren is coming into this fight having lost his last match in the UFC, all while Jake Paul is 3-0 in his boxing career. While Askren might be the more experienced fighter, one could argue that Paul is the better technical boxer, which is certainly going to make this an entertaining match to observe, whether you're a fan of these guys or not.

Today, the weigh-in for the fight was held and as you can imagine, Paul decided to bring a heavy dose of antics to the occasion. In fact, he brought a robot with him and the resemblance to himself is fairly obvious.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Based on the video below, it looks more like someone in a costume than an actual robot, however, the effect still remains the same. Paul has proven himself to be a showman and this is something that extends to all facets of his being, whether it be his music, his YouTube channel, or now, boxing.

Whether or not any of this works out for him come Saturday, remains to be seen. If there is one thing for certain though, it is that there are various people out there who are wishing he fails.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images