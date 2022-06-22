Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been going back and forth for a very long time. The YouTuber turned boxer was supposed to fight Fury back in December, however, an injury forced Fury to back out at the last minute. Since that time, Jake has been trying to secure another fight with Fury as fans are trying to see Paul go up against someone who actually knows how to box.

Today, Paul decided to levy an offer at Fury, saying "Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again? We’ve given you everything you asked for. You have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again." Fury eventually replied to Paul, claiming the fight would go down on August 6th.

Despite this, Jake wasn't finished as he continued to go off on Fury, stating "Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die."

Fury did not like this one bit as he finally unleashed his wrath on Paul. "The fight is on. August 6th. Forget a team or any other bullshit," Paul said. "I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk - who needs who."

