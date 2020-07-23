Jake Paul is easily one of the biggest and most recognizable YouTubers on the planet. While many dislike him for his antics, there is no denying that there are many who adore him and follow his every move. Over the last couple of years, Paul has been getting into the world of boxing and has won his fights with ease. For instance, he defeated ComedyShortsGamer, as well as AnEson Gib earlier this year. Recently, Paul has been setting his sights on the likes of Nate Robinson, who used to play in the NBA.

Both Robinson and Paul have exchanged words over the last few months, and now, Robinson is confirming that they will fight on September 12th. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Robinson and Paul will be a part of the undercard for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. This is a big deal as it is Tyson's big comeback fight.

This fight will be broadcast on Triller and is sure to be one of the biggest sporting events of the year. As for the matchup, Paul is 23 while Robinson is 36. It's going to be a tough fight for Robinson but there is no denying he has the athleticism to make Paul sweat.

