Jake Paul and KSI are in a feud right now as both men are jonesing to fight each other. Of course, Paul is currently in the midst of training for Anderson Silva, all while KSI just came off of a two-fight even in which he crushed his under-matched opponents.

According to a report from Mirror in the UK, KSI's PPV numbers were shy of what Paul did against Tyron Woodley last year. This led to a Twitter post from Paul who actually congratulated KSI, saying "Bullshit aside, the PPV business ain’t easy. Congrats to KSI and his boxing company. Those are great numbers. The day we finally settle this, it will break the internet and do some big PPV numbers on Showtime. I’m ready as soon as he feels he is."

KSI was not a fan of Paul's comments, even if they were congratulatory. The YouTuber said "Yeah this is cap. I can literally see your numbers and ours. We beat your last fight by a HUGE amount ppv wise. Even with your team trying hard to sabotage the event and me having to fight 2 randoms last minute. We are not the same."

Paul was not going to let this clap-back slide as he immediately went to the quote tweets and cleared the air. "If you actually think we tried to “sabotage” your event, then you are dumber than you look," Paul said. "I’m glad you admit they were randoms with no boxing skills though. Honesty comes out in turmoil. Again congrats. Now shut up and keep trying to get ready."

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we're sure they will continue to beef until an actual fight is put into place. Let us know who you think would win, in the comments below.