Jake Paul has made a lot of progress in the world of boxing and it's become clear that he won't be stopping at just Ben Askren. There is a whole list of fighters he can choose from right now and many are interested to see what he will do against someone who can actually fight. For now, however, Paul remains undefeated and if he can keep up his winning streak, he has a chance of competing for some real belts, as he continues to take the sport seriously.

As for his endorsements, it seems as though he may have just scored the biggest one of them all. According to social media news reporter Def Noodles on Twitter, Jake Paul and his team have been hinting at a new partnership with OVO. Just yesterday, Jake tweeted that it was the best day of his life, all while one of his staff members posted a video while donning an OVO chain.

His editor was also getting into the Drake spirit as he posted a video bumping some Drizzy music, all while claiming "we live in a simulation, today's been unreal." Even Jake's tattoo artist has flown out to see him, and in the pic above, they can all be seen celebrating.

While no one has confirmed the existence of an OVO deal, it seems like all signs are pointing towards a Jake Paul x Drake partnership.

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller