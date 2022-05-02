Jake Paul and Conor McGregor traded shots online after Ireland's Katie Taylor defeated Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano on Saturday night at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Paul was in attendance at the highly anticipated event, as he promotes Serrano, and was interviewed by reporters after the fight.

"Who the fuck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy saville glasses?" McGregor tweeted after seeing Paul on the broadcast.

Paul fired back: "Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have, the one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5, the one who isn’t owned by Dana White, the one who made the fight you just watched happen, the 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid, that’s who."



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Paul wasn't done there. He continued going at McGregor in a post-fight press conference when asked about their interaction online.

“I mean, of course Conor’s watching to support Katie,” Paul said. “We had a little bit of banter back and forth. But of course he always has something to say, but he doesn’t really have a place to talk, right?"

Paul continued: “He hasn’t won a fight in five years. Dana [White] owns him, and I’m the one that got Katie Taylor a big payday and that’s his hero.”

While McGregor still has two fights left on his UFC contract, he hasn't entered the octagon since injuring his leg during a fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Check out Paul and McGregor's interaction on Twitter below.

