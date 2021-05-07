After Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul got into a little scuffle at Mayweather's press conference for his upcoming Logan Paul fight, it was only a matter of time before 50 Cent came through with the taunts. Fif and Floyd were once bosom buddies back in the day, but in recent years, they've been trading potshots online. The Rap mogul is known for his trolling skills and has often made a meme out of Mayweather, and this time around is no different.

Social media has kept Mayweather and the Paul brothers as trending topics on just about every platform throughout the day as the "gotcha hat" moment is replayed by the thousands. Mayweather's heated reaction has been hailed as justified by his fans, but Fif cracked jokes about the champion boxer's facial hair.

50 Cent posted a screenshot of Mayweather's angry reaction and in his caption wrote, "[eyeball emoji] WTF going on, on champ head [laughing emoji] I heard he had his pubic hairs put on his face. Lol." The Power mogul isn't the only person teasing Mayweather as Jake Paul has taken to his Instagram Story to troll his boxing foe.

Paul revived an old clip of Mayweather claiming to be his trainer and telling the world to keep a lookout for the rising boxer. In another, Paul films himself apologizing for his actions before immediately backtracking laughing at his viral moment. Check it out below.