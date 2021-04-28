Jake Paul has been in a verbal tirade with basically everyone in the UFC, after his win against Ben Askren. The YouTube star is now 3-0 in professional boxing, and he's been challenging MMA fighters left and right. This past Saturday, at UFC 261, one of his feuds almost came to blows when Daniel Cormier left the commentary table to confront Paul who was watching ringside. The two had a heated exchange resulting in security separating them.

After the confrontation, “F*** Jake Paul” chants began to fill the arena. When Cormier returned to the commentary table, he told Joe Rogan he “don’t play those games” in response to the incident, and said he would smack Paul in the face.

Al Bello/Getty Images

On Tuesday, after successfully defending his welterweight championship against Jorge Masivadal with a 2nd round knockout, Usman spoke to TMZ about his next potential match, saying that it might be beating the sh*t out of "one of those internet guys," because apparently the other UFC fighters haven't shown him enough.

While Usman didn’t actually mention anyone by name, Paul is clearly "one of those internet guys." Later in the interview, Usman spoke about the confrontation between Paul and DC at UFC 2621, saying Paul needs to "put some respect" on Daniel Cormier’s name.

Paul eventually took to Twitter to accept Usman’s indirect challenge.

"Challenge accepted @USMAN84kg if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest pay day."

Although Usman originally called out Paul, it appears the UFC welterweight champ has no intention in fighting him, as he also took to twitter to send a reply: "Keep making your money young man, and stay on that side. I ain’t no Disney kid and I don’t play fighting."

For Paul’s sake, let’s hope it stays that way.