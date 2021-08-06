Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celebrity to admit that he doesn't bath regularly. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Academy Award-nominated actor confessed that sometimes he just doesn’t see the point in showering. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he admitted, before setting the record straight on oral hygiene. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth],” he said while promoting Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

Gyllenhaal said cutting down his bath time is all to improve the health of his skin. "I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

"I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me," Gyllenhaal added.

Chung Sung-Jun/ Getty Images

This topic of personal hygiene and celebrities has become a topic of discussion this week after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis admitted that they wait until the dirt is visible on their kids, before summoning them to a bath or shower. In addition, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard also revealed on Tuesday that they essentially await the stench before cleaning their daughters as well.

"Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up," Bell, said on "The View.”

What do you think? Are these celebrities onto something or are they just gross?

