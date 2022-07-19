The tragic news of 28-year-old Jak Knight's passing took the internet by shock last week, and now, the comedian's cause of death has been confirmed after an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

As PEOPLE reports, the late star was discovered on an embankment in L.A. on Thursday (July 14) after having suffered a gunshot wound. Upon further investigation, it's been declared that Knight's cause of death was suicide.

Jak Knight performing at the TBS Comedy Festival in 2017 -- Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Big Mouth writer and voice actor's family announced the news that same day, causing hundreds of tributes for the deceased to come pouring in from friends and fans alike.

"Rest In Peace Jak Knight," Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted. "Hilarious comedian and great guy. I can't believe it."

Chance the Rapper, Workaholics actor Blake Anderson, The Boys star Jack Quaid, and Broad City's Hannibal Buress were among others to speak out about their fond memories of the late multihyphenate.

Before his untimely death, Knight's most recent project was the Peacock original series, Bust Down, which he co-created and co-starred in alongside Sam Jay, Chris Redd, and Langston Kerman.

If you didn't tap into the first season, the comedy show follows a group of four friends working low-wage jobs at a Gary, Indiana casino. Freddie Gibbs was tapped for a guest spot, and many viewers raved about the hilarious antics played out on the feel-good watch.

Other credits on Knight's resume include Black-ish, Lucas Bros. Moving Co., First Time Female Director, and Pause with Sam Jay.

RIP.

