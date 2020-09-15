JAHMED & Freddie Gibbs Swap Bars On "GLIMPSE"

Jahmed is only a few months removed from the release of his last project, The Boof Mobile that dropped in March, though he's already plotting on his next release. To kick things off, he's enlisted none other than Mr. Album Of The Year, Freddie Gibbs, for his latest effort, "Glimpse." Dupri and ExtendoBeatz deliver trippy trap production that feels fitting for a house of mirrors. Jahmed's charisma and animated delivery draw you in at the top before sliding it over to Freddie Gibbs for yet another standout verse. Gibbs's versatility as a rapper and overall technical prowess has proven to be his strongest characteristic as an MC and on "GLIMPSE," he delivers an exemplary showcasing of that.

Check out Jahmed's new song with Freddie Gibbs below. Keep your eyes peeled for Armani.

Quotable Lyrics

Before I hit the booth and laid this motherfucking verse

I had a brick up in the kitchen, 'bout to send that ho

Before I hit the riches, n***a always into bitches

Bankroll never fold, can't bend that ho

I took her to the ranch, catch your bitch eating cat from the back

Yeah, the bitch never did that before

