Another NFL star has found himself in hot water with the authorities. On Tuesday (January 18), we reported on Malik McDowell being arrested after police claimed he was wandering around in the nude before charging at a deputy. Later, it was shared that Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray was also taken into custody following a high-speed chase in Florida.

According to several reports McCray was driving a pickup truck at 88 mph in a designated 50 mph zone. It was approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sunday when police spotted the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, police stated that McCray kept going.



James Gilbert / Stringer / Getty Images

It was also reported that McCray not only kept the wheels turning but he used "an expletive hand gesture using their middle finger" toward officers. Then, authorities alleged that McCray began climbing to speeds of 100 mph as a second police vehicle joined the pursuit. The chase was reportedly called off because McCray was drifting and swerving through at least three lanes on the road.

Members of the Tavares Police Department report noted that McCray seemed to be in an "altered mental state," so he was transported to a local hospital for observation and evaluation. While being treated, police claimed they spoke with McCray and he admitted to being the person behind the wheel and told them "Oh, that was you? My bad."

He was booked and later released on a $5,000 bond. McCray will return to court on Valentine's Day as he faces charges of fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to person and property. The Jaguars said in a statement: "We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

"He’s not a guy that ever been in trouble,” said sports analyst Frank Frangie. “He plays hard. He’s from around here. He’s a he’s a Florida guy. He was actually born in Gainesville... All the team said is that they’re aware of it. They’ve had no further response. There’s a lot more to be learned about the case, I would think, and the team will speak to that at the right time.”

[via][via][via]