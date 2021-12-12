Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan plans to keep head coach Urban Meyer on board despite a tumultuous 2-10 record to begin his tenure with the organization, according to ESPN. Meyer has faced the bulk of the criticism regarding the team's abysmal season.

In the last two weeks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that wide receiver Marvin Jones had to be convinced to return to the team after Meyer called out the receiving corps, Meyer declared during a team meeting that "he's a winner and his assistant coaches are losers," and that Meyer refused to allow running backs coach Bernie Parmalee to put James Robinson back in after a fumble during their matchup with the Rams, directly contradicting his public explanation.



Harry How / Getty Images

As for Robinson being benched, quarterback Trevor Lawerence slammed the decision later in the week.

"In my eyes, obviously, I'm the one that's out, see all the pieces moving, I see the whole picture," Lawrence said Wednesday. "Bottom line is James is one of our best players and he's got to be on the field."

Several Jaguars players reportedly complained to members of the Rams about Meyer's coaching job after their loss on December 5.

The Jags' next chance at turning things around will come Sunday, against the Tennessee Titans.

[Via]