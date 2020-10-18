The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced that 12 practice squad players and defensive end Josh Mauro have been placed on the COVID-Reserve list.

James Gilbert / Getty Images

The team closed their practice facility, Saturday, and is conducting football activities remotely. The team still plans to play Sunday's game against the Detriot Lions as scheduled.

Mauro had just finished serving a five-game suspension for performance-enhancing substances. In his absence, the team has won just one game, their Week 1 matchup with the Colts.

The team discussed the situation in a statement on Twitter, Saturday:

Last night, we received results from our daily PCR testing that revealed an individual on our practice squad tested positive for COVID-19. After confirming the positive test, our organization began working with the NFL to review contact tracing data while the player self-isolated. As a precautionary measure for today, we made the decision to conduct our football activities remotely while following NFL protocols and recommendations. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and the team's medical advisors. The health and safety of our players, coaches, and staff, as well as their families, are our top priority. We will continue to provide updates when they are available. We plan to play tomorrow's game as scheduled.

As scheduled, the Jaguars and Lions kick off at 1:00 PM, Sunday.

[Via]