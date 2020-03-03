ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that we've got our big first trade of the 2020 NFL off-season today, as the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to send cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2020 fourth round pick.

As noted by Schefter, the deal can't be officially processed until the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 18th.

Harry Aaron/Getty Images

Bouye, who will turn 29 before the start of the 2020 season, went undrafted in 2013 out of the University of Central Florida but later signed with the Houston Texans, where he spent the first four years of his career. He joined the Jags in 2017, where he earned Pro Bowl honors opposite current Los Angeles Rams All Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey. In 93 career games, Bouye has recorded 14 interceptions.

The Broncos finished 7-9 a season ago, and their four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris is set to become an unrestricted free agent and he is expected to receive interest from a hoard of teams. Needless to say, the addition of Bouye will help Denver fill the void left behind by Harris if and when he signs elsewhere.

Also of note, Jacksonville will now have a total of 10 draft picks in the upcoming draft, including six in the first four rounds, according to Schefter.