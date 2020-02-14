Jagged Edge's very own Brandon Casey is denying Mattew Knowles' claims that he and other members of his group were sexually harassing members of Destiny's Child during a tour they went on together in the late '90s. During a recent interview with VladTV, Beyonce's father revealed that his daughter and the other members of the all-girl group, who were minors at the time, were allegedly aggressively harassed by Jagged Edge who happened to be in their early twenties at the time.

Around the 4:15 mark of his VladTV interview, Matthew Knowles states:

"On that tour, we just talked about with Jon B, (we regretted) on putting both Destiny's Child and Jagged Edge on the same tour bus. Now, remember, the girls are minors. They're minors. They're 16-years-old, the guys are 21, 22-years-old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there's a certain way I have to manage that."

Knowles continued, "I got a call from Kelly and Beyonce saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge and I couldn't have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. And that began all of this drama."

After leaving Zari last night in Atlanta, TMZ caught up with Brandon Casey who wanted to clear the air on the situation as he believes Matthew Knowles' claims are far-fetched and that he has too much respect for Beyonce and Kelly Rowland to participate in a war of words with Matt Knowles. During the short segment, the "Getting Over You" singer stated:

"It's funny because someone called me about doing an interview about that. And honestly, I got too much respect for B, Kelly, (and) all the girls involved, you know what I mean? I have no business sitting here giving y'all some dirt on Matthew Knowles. It is whatever he say he it is. I think everybody involved knows what the truth is so, the truth speaks for itself."

The interviewer followed up with another question directly asking about his involvement with Knowles' sexual misconduct accusations to which Casey replies, "Am I in jail? Come on, bro," before making his way to his vehicle.

With Jagged Edge still producing high-quality music and both Beyonce and Kelly Rowland thriving in their own respective fields. Hopefully, all parties involved can continue to co-exist as two entities that helped shape R&B music over the past two and a half decades. Check out Brandon Casey's breif run-in with TMZ in the video provided below.