JAG Teams Up With Grip For "Oh My"

Jag's been incredibly active over the past few months. The rapper blessed fans with his project, 2700 last summer which was led by the singles, "Tap In" with Trey Songz and "Far From Me" with Problem. That wasn't all he had up his sleeves. He continued to release new music and earlier this year, came through with his follow-up project, Loren Miller: Act I and Loren Miller: Act 2 which dropped a week and a half apart from each other. Now, he's back with even more new music alongside Grip.

Jag's been teasing his new single, "Oh My" for the past few weeks. He sent out a version of the song before it was unreleased to some of his fans. Now, he dropped off the Grip-assisted single in all its glory which you could check out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh my, won't lie

Gassed up, so high

Tote my 4-5

Click clack, don't try

Really everywhere I go I

Keep that burner on my side

Hit the corner store for a 40 oz

They be like, hurry up and buy