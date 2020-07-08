JAG Raises His Fist On New Single "Fatimah & Jermaine"

Some artists have used social media to raise awareness in the wake of the protests across America while others have used their talents to express their thoughts fully. JAG released "Kaepernick Effect 2," the sequel to his powerful 2018 single, ahead of the protests. He couldn't have predicted the effect of George Floyd's murder but the song still rang true.

The fight for justice is far from over and Jag is still calling out the injustices on wax. Jag returned today with another new powerful single titled, "Fatimah & Jermaine." The South Central rapper captures raw anger and frustration as he details the systemic injustices against Black Americans to this day. But more than anything, JAG uses the track as a moment to provides hope for the fight for change.

Check out his latest record below.

Quotable Lyrics

You took a plain n***a life

I swear this ain't n***as life

You shot a kid 'cause you ain't strong

And ain't train n***as right

You had to get your family killed to see the pain in his life

Your family dead for no reason, it really changes a life

You probably cry like a bitch if I draw and aim at his wife

And start bangin' the pipe, like 'least it came with a stripe