JAG Raises His Fist On New Single "Fatimah & Jermaine"

Aron A.
July 07, 2020 21:05
Fatimah & Jermaine
Jag

South Central is back with another powerful single.


Some artists have used social media to raise awareness in the wake of the protests across America while others have used their talents to express their thoughts fully. JAG released "Kaepernick Effect 2," the sequel to his powerful 2018 single, ahead of the protests. He couldn't have predicted the effect of George Floyd's murder but the song still rang true.

The fight for justice is far from over and Jag is still calling out the injustices on wax. Jag returned today with another new powerful single titled, "Fatimah & Jermaine." The South Central rapper captures raw anger and frustration as he details the systemic injustices against Black Americans to this day. But more than anything, JAG uses the track as a moment to provides hope for the fight for change. 

Check out his latest record below.

Quotable Lyrics
You took a plain n***a life
I swear this ain't n***as life 
You shot a kid 'cause you ain't strong
And ain't train n***as right
You had to get your family killed to see the pain in his life
Your family dead for no reason, it really changes a life
You probably cry like a bitch if I draw and aim at his wife
And start bangin' the pipe, like 'least it came with a stripe

